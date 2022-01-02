Brokerages Set Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT at $66.90

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.90.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,001 shares of company stock worth $15,611,729 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Kellogg by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

