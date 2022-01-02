Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Price Target at $12.90

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Indl Alliance S reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.25. 441,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,496. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 24.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 186,168 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

