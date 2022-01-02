Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Target Price at GBX 482.09

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 482.09 ($6.48).

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSBA. UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.72) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 390 ($5.24) to GBX 480 ($6.45) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 450 ($6.05) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.57) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.83) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($225,506.14).

HSBA stock traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 448.65 ($6.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,471,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,496,377. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 437.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 415.68. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 344.46 ($4.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.22). The stock has a market cap of £91.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

