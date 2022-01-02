Brokerages Set Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target at $154.57

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.57.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,639. Garmin has a twelve month low of $113.59 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,784,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,991,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.