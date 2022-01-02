Brokerages Set Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Target Price at $14.22

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYH. UBS Group initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Truist cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 14.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 149.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 537,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 322,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

CYH traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. 611,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.74. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

