Brokerages Set Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) PT at $96.40

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

CGNX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.76. 298,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,571. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average of $83.15. Cognex has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cognex by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after buying an additional 3,457,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cognex by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $470,102,000 after purchasing an additional 343,364 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,312,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,172,000 after purchasing an additional 288,907 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,909,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,305,000 after purchasing an additional 143,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,284,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

