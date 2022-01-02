Brokerages Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $750.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce $750.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $741.95 million to $765.88 million. Teleflex posted sales of $711.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.00.

Teleflex stock opened at $328.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Teleflex by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after buying an additional 702,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 831.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after purchasing an additional 242,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 370.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221,861 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.