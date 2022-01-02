Brokerages Expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.32 Million

Analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to announce $16.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.51 million and the lowest is $16.13 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $36.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.93 million to $36.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $127.24 million, with estimates ranging from $114.54 million to $139.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of -0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $404,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,234,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after buying an additional 374,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

