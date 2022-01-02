Brokerages Expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of EPAC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.28. 127,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,131. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 392.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

