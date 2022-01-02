Brokerages Expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2022

Analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of EPAC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.28. 127,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,131. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 392.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.