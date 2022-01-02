Brokerages Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Post $1.96 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87. BRP posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $7.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in BRP in the third quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in BRP in the second quarter worth $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 30.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

BRP stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.71. The stock had a trading volume of 98,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,426. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.74. BRP has a 52-week low of $63.54 and a 52-week high of $102.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.34%.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

