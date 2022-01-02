Brokerages Anticipate Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.17 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 839,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,168. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

