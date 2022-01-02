Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.8% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in Broadcom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $665.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $585.13 and its 200-day moving average is $520.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $274.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.