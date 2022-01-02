Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $58.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.95.

EAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

NYSE:EAT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.59. 780,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $48.65. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

