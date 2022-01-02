Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $109.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

