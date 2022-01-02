Brighton Jones LLC Buys Shares of 11,085 Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 30,646 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 245,165 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,021,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 140,973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,411,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 57,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

