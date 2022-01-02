Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 833 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.1% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $239,413,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,497,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.5% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $171.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.93. The firm has a market cap of $450.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

