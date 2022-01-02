Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.95

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.95 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 33.11 ($0.45). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.46), with a volume of 362,512 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 35.91. The company has a market cap of £17.76 million and a PE ratio of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.21.

About Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH)

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

