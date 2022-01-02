Boston Partners Purchases 82,358 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Boston Partners increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.30% of AmerisourceBergen worth $571,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,866 shares of company stock worth $19,714,704 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABC opened at $132.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.20. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $135.26.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

