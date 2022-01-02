Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 593.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,758,536 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.56% of Activision Blizzard worth $339,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $66.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

