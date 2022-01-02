Boston Partners Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Boston Partners raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,824,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Boston Partners owned about 0.54% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $689,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $382.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

