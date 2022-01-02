Boston Partners Has $925.03 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,918 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 1.2% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in Eaton were worth $925,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $172.82 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.42. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.72.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

