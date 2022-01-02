Boston Partners Has $381.49 Million Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 641,131 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $381,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. Wedbush raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

