Boston Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,127,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,351 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Textron were worth $497,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 418.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 97.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT opened at $77.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.