Boston Partners Acquires 96,210 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,368,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,210 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.46% of AMETEK worth $417,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. abrdn plc boosted its position in AMETEK by 220.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 214,370 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 17.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in AMETEK by 44.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 87,465 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in AMETEK by 2.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 107,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

AME opened at $147.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.22 and its 200 day moving average is $135.57.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

