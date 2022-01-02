Boson Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.22 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $111.45 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00003570 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.53 or 0.00293254 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010229 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012540 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001051 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00017920 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 115.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,085,470 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

