Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research firms have commented on BOLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,757 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,649,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 54.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after buying an additional 512,677 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 38.9% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after buying an additional 371,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,041,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BOLT opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

