BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DSM opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $8.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

