Blakecoin (BLC) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $13,736.60 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,320.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.03 or 0.07931077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.94 or 0.00316863 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.77 or 0.00944141 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00074243 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.82 or 0.00527924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.72 or 0.00261460 BTC.

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

