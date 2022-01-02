Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 41.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $82.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.60 and a 1-year high of $89.05.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

