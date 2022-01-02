Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $27,592.47 and $33.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.58 or 0.07857294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00075228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,542.05 or 0.99971521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00053652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007922 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

