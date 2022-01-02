bitCNY Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $305,473.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00062926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.42 or 0.08010573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00075639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,309.21 or 0.99797741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007347 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

