BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice Sells 928 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 928 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $36,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $563,644.12.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $546,644.80.

On Thursday, December 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $402,959.60.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $418,555.72.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $627,145.92.

On Thursday, November 4th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $651,099.41.

On Thursday, October 14th, Michael Rice sold 3,215 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $128,503.55.

On Thursday, October 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $464,743.55.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $465,660.43.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $37.27 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 372.74 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

