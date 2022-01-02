Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $47.74

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.74, but opened at $46.28. Bilibili shares last traded at $45.74, with a volume of 44,992 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BILI. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.94.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bilibili by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

