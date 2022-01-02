Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $201.32 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.09. The company has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

