BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $292.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $358.63.

Shares of BGNE opened at $270.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.78. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $222.21 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $417,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 5,549 shares of company stock worth $1,925,883 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,640,000 after purchasing an additional 142,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 23.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,886,000 after purchasing an additional 580,484 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,896,000 after purchasing an additional 166,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,524,000 after acquiring an additional 99,215 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in BeiGene by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,234,000 after acquiring an additional 59,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290).

