Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after buying an additional 2,654,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,398,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,239,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,650,000 after purchasing an additional 338,366 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,082.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after purchasing an additional 336,224 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $251.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.00. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

