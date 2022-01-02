BeatzCoin Achieves Market Cap of $835,710.26 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $835,710.26 and $33.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001064 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000826 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3,679.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00044022 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,315 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

