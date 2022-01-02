Beam (BEAM) Hits Market Capitalization of $62.90 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Beam has a market cap of $62.90 million and $5.85 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beam has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 104,474,160 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

