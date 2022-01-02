Bbva USA Sells 411 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Bbva USA decreased its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORI opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.87. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $57,601. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

