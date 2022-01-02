Bbva USA Sells 3,900 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Bbva USA lowered its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

CALM stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.50 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

