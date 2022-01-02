Bbva USA Lowers Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bbva USA trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

NYSE:DD opened at $80.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

