Bbva USA Has $62,000 Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in KBR were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in KBR by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in KBR by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 375,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 116,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $47.62 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -198.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is -183.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

