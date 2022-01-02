Bbva USA Has $159,000 Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Bbva USA grew its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Xperi were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 28.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 51,534 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 54.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 4.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Xperi by 16.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 61.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 117,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPER opened at $18.91 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.50%.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

