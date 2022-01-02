Bbva USA Has $110,000 Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in RingCentral by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in RingCentral by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley cut RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.64.

RNG stock opened at $187.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.16 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 0.73.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $2,428,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

