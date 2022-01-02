Bbva USA Acquires 599 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Bbva USA lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.27. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

