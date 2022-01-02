Baystate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,739,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,093,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.50. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.41 and a 12-month high of $73.77.

