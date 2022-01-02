Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 434.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $32.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.35.

