Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,378.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,694,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $117,221,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 188,107.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,745 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,419,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $30.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $5.494 dividend. This represents a yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86.

