Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $105,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

