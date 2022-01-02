Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 106.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $32.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

